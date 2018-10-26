Uncategorized

Dhoni falls a run short to enter 10k ODI club for India

Views: 1

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s poor run continued in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against the West Indies on Monday as the former skipper fell one run short of reaching 10,000 ODI runs for India.

Dhoni has accumulated a total of 10,173 runs in the 50-over format however, the record also contains the 174 runs which he smashed against the Africa XI, while representing the Asia XI in a three-match rubber in 2007.

Thus, Dhoni has 9,999 runs while representing India and after managing a meagre 23 against the Windies at the Brabourne Stadium here, the 37-year-old missed the landmark by just a single run.

In 2018, the Ranchi stumper has scored just 252 runs in 12 innings, at a below par average of just over 25 along with a strike-rate of 68.10.

ALSO READ:   ISL: Chennaiyin's poor form not an advantage for us, says ATK coach

His continuous poor form had also resulted in him being axed from both the Twenty20 series against the West Indies at home and in Australia.

–IANS

kk/tri/vm

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *