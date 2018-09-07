Dhruvi Jani bags first short film

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Dhruvi Jani will soon make her debut in short films with “Mind F**K”, which is about two individuals dealing with depression.

“In schools and colleges, we have had issues and topics related to depression. Be it art or cultural or even stage shows, this one topic is common to all. Even during my college days, I was inclined towards social relevant tasks,” Dhruvi, 21, said in a statement.

When people of her age prefer romance or teen based scripts, what led Dhruvi to take up a film on depression?

“A lot of credit goes to social media. In today’s digital age, I see a lot of people speaking about depression and many have even overcome it gracefully. Their stories are inspiring and when the same is dealt and handled by global celebrities it just doubles the impact.

“We have put in serious efforts to highlight this issue and I hope people like and appreciate my work. Sakar Raut, who is a renowned Marathi movie director, has shot the movie and it is completely shot against the beautiful landscape of Sri Lanka,” she said.

The film’s team is planning to screen it at various international film festivals.

Dhruvi is also playing the role of Suman in the TV show “Bitti Business Wali”.

–IANS

