Dia uses celebrity status for positive change

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza says she believes in using her celebrity status, which she refers to as a “privilege” to make “positive change”.

Dia was here at the press conference for the 19th edition of The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

Asked why is it important for her to bring recognition to something that affects the society, Dia said: “I just respond to what I feel and when I can’t help or do something about something then I speak about it and I really think that I have been gifted (with) this amazing privilege of having some amount of influence on people and if I can use that privilege to make a positive change.”

Dia, who has been appointed as UN Environment’s Goodwill Ambassador for India, says everyone is a “change maker if they choose to be”.

“Some of the most incredible people who make change are unrecognised, unmentioned and it doesn’t matter to them. They just keep going about and doing their work. I just happened to be in The public sphere and people happen to find out what I am doing,” Dia added.

The actress says if she doesn’t use her “celebrity status to make a positive change then I don’t know what I could really use it for.”

In its effort to campaign about environment protection, the IIFA and the UN Environment have come together to campaign, “Beat Plastic Pollution”, the theme for World Environment Day, which will be in June 5.

“With India celebrating and hosting world environment day on June 5 and the fact that we are mobilising a movement to beat plastic pollution that will outlast the World Environment Day celebrations and with the effort to ensure to that public participation and civil awareness continues to grow about the menace and the hazards of single use plastic pollution,” Dia said.

The 36-year-old actress says it’s a great opportunity.

“Having so many celebrities come forward and give their voice to the movement of beat plastic pollution will not only help us tremendously in expanding the outreach of our advocacy but I think what it will do in so many ways is influence and inspire millions of followers each celebrity has,” she added.

–IANS

dc/pgh/