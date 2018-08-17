Diageo donates Rs 1 crore to flood-hit Kerala

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) Leading liquor major Diageo India donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the company said on Monday.

“Our officials met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and donated the fund for the massive flood relief work underway across the coastal state,” said the Indian arm of the British beverage firm.

Reiterating its community support during difficult situations, the city-based company’s Chief Operating Officer Mathew Xavier offered to provide additional help to the affected state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time. Our contribution is a step towards re-building the state,” said Xavier.

The company had supported relief efforts after natural calamities in the country, including the December 2015 floods in Chennai.

“The unprecedented rains and floods have wreaked havoc in the state, claimed hundreds of lives and damaged property and crops, making it one of the worst disasters in the country,” the statement said.

–IANS

fb/prs