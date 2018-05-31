Dialogue is Indian tradition, says RSS on Pranab’s visit

Nagpur, June 7 (IANS) The RSS on Thursday said the Sangh and former President Pranab Mukherjee clearly know each other’s views but the senior leader still accepted its invite for an event here in keeping with the Indian tradition of constant dialogue.

“India has a long tradition of exchanging views. Constant dialogue is country’s way of life.

“Sangh and Pranabda clearly know each other’s views. Despite that the Sangh invited him and Pranabda accepted the invitation. This is the Indian tradition,” the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) said in a tweet.

The RSS’ remarks came amid several Congress leaders expressing their anguish at the former President attending ‘Tritya Varsh’ event at the Sangh headquarters.

–IANS

aks/ps/him/vm