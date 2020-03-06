Diane Kruger on leaving home at a young age

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Actress Diane Kruger recently took to Instagram to share how badly she missed her mother when she had to leave home at a very young age, and how she is making most of her time to be with her now.

“I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming ‘friends’. Since @bigbaldhead and I had our daughter, my mom has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for. She’s been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, organizing, cooking …grocery shopping, you name it.

“Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness. I’ve discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I’ve become one myself. I’m so lucky to have you mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma. And I’m so glad we have this chance to be a family once again.. I love you,” Diane wrote.

According to dailymail.co.uk, as a child, Diane wanted to become a ballerina and successfully auditioned for the Royal Ballet School in London, before moving to Paris where she became a model after an injury ended her dancing career.

She also shared a photograph of her mother cradling her daughter.

–IANS

