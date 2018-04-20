Diaz, Castillo put Pumas in striking distance of Mexican tourney playoffs

Mexico City, April 23 (IANS) Goals by Chileans Marcelo Diaz and Nicolas Castillo helped the UNAM Pumas beat Santos Laguna 2-1 over the weekend and stay within striking distance of making the Mexican league Clausura tournament playoffs.

The Pumas now have 23 points and are in 6th place in the standings, closing in on one of the spots in the eight-team playoffs that will determine the winner of the tournament title, reports Efe.

Santos Laguna, which has lost five matches in the tournament, has 29 points.

Diaz scored in the 5th minute of Sunday’s match and Castillo added a goal in the 42nd minute.

Argentine Carlos Izquierdoz scored for Santos Laguna in the 78th minute, avoiding a shutout.

–IANS

