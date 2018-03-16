Diaz has become a new person with Madden

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actress Cameron Diaz may not be retiring from acting, but she has been living a much quieter life with her husband and guitarist Benji Madden since their marriage in 2015.

“I can’t say whether or not she will go back to being a full-time actress, but for now she has other interests, causes she believes in, and time to pursue them,” a source told people.com.

“Cameron has made a wonderful life for herself. Marriage agrees with her. He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him. Cameron has never had a romance like this one where it is feels like even ground,” added the source.

–IANS

ks/rb