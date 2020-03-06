Did Kamal Nath, Digvijaya’s ambitions for sons doom MP govt?

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh poses two questions: Was it a gameplan in Congress that proved far more effective than BJP, or a plan to weed out thorns that stood in the road to advancement for the sons of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh?

According to Congress sources, it was the party’s strategy that lay behind Scindia’s rebellion. If Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh had wished, the crisis could have been averted. Digvijaya Singh stood in Scindia’s path for the Rajya Sabha seat and allegedly ensured that Scindia was not even allowed to meet interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Party sources also claim that it was Scindia’s tremendous campaigning that notched Congress a win in the Assembly elections in 2018. After which Scindia became the main contender for the Chief Ministerial post. But, the party leadership preferred veteran Kamal Nath over him.

When Scindia got weakened in the party, his supporting MLAs and other activists also felt neglected by their own government. His supporters felt that after the ‘Maharaj’ of Gwalior came to hold the reins of the state unit, he could succeed in putting pressure on Kamal Nath.

Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath also knew that if Scindia became the state President, they would have to run the government under the pressure of the organisation. In such a situation, Scindia’s attempt did not succeed.

Now, Scindia felt Delhi politics would be a better option through the Rajya Sabha seat. A total of three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh are to be elected on March 26. In this, with the votes of first preference, the Congress and BJP are fixed as one seat each and the fight is on for the third seat.

According to party sources, the Congress refused to give Scindia a first preference secured seat. The fight on the second seat was not fraught with danger. Sources also say that the party offered him a ticket from Chhattisgarh but Scindia refused.

Sources added that Kamal Nath has made his son Nakul Nath a political heir from his traditional Chhindwara seat, while Digvijay’s son Jaivardhan Singh was a minister in the current Kamal Nath government. After the retirement of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Scindia’s road would open up forever in Madhya Pradesh. In such a situation, the aspirations of both the leaders sons might end in vain.

–IANS

