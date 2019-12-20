Did Queen hint at Harry-Meghan’s exit in Xmas message?

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) A photo of the British Queen ‘s Christmas message shared by the royal family is doing rounds on the social media that shows Price Charles and Camilla and Prince William-Kate and family but there is no Harry-Meghan-Archie on the table.

During her message there were a number family photographs on her desk from which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were missing.

In the photo the Queen sits beside photographs of Charles and Camilla, Prince Philip, the Cambridges Christmas card picture, and her father George VI during her Christmas address, but Harry, Meghan and Archie were conspicuously absent.

However, in her 2018 Christmas message, Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen in two framed photographs.

The photo went viral on the social media after Harry-Meghan on Wednesday said they will step back from their royal roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to work towards becoming “financially independent”.

“Did the Queen hint in the Christmas message that Harry and Meghan were quitting?” a user on micro-blogging site Twitter said.

Some said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were missing because only the heirs to the throne were on display.

Now we understand clearly why, another wrote: “In the Queen’s 2018 Christmas message there are pictures of the Royals including Harry and Meghan. The 2019 message has pictures with no sign of either of them. They knew.” It hinted at the Sussex’ plan.

A post read: “Sounds like a normal family to me, I don’t consult my parents or siblings before making major decisions in my life. It’s generally between my wife and I. I just let them know after.”

However, another said: “#Prince Harry never even bothered to tell Prince Charles or William he was quitting. What a weird dysfunctional family.”

