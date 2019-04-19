‘Didi’ dreams of becoming PM by fighting few LS seats: Modi

Asansol (West Bengal), April 23 (IANS) In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused her of “dreaming” about becoming the next Prime Minister by fighting only in a handful of Lok Sabha seats.

He also said that if the Prime Minister’s post was ever put up on auction, both she and Congress President Rahul Gandhi would have spent all the money they have “looted” to win it.

“Didi (Banerjee) is dreaming about becoming the Prime Minister by fighting only a handful of seats. If the post of Prime Minister would have been auctioned, then Congress and Didi would have spent all the money they have looted, in that auction,” Modi said at an election rally here for BJP candidate and Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

“Didi, the Prime Minister’s post cannot be auctioned. It cannot be bought with the money of Saradha chit fund or Narada scam. One needs the blessings of 130 crore Indians to get hold of it,” he said.

He also hit out at Banerjee for questioning the success of the Balakot air strike, carried out by the Indian Air Force in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

“You (Banerjee) should clarify how will you build up the bilateral relationship with Pakistan? Will Pakistan accept you just by seeing the flowers of Rose Valley? Will you seek evidences of terrorism from the terrorists as well?” he said, referring to another ponzi scam in the state.

“The people of Bengal want to know why you shed tears in favour of Pakistan after the air strike in Balakot or the surgical strikes. Is that your policy? It is the election to decide the fate of 130 crore Indians. So the issues of nation’s security are very important. That’s why Mamata didi must answer these questions,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders present in Banerjee’s mega anti-BJP rally in Kolkata on January 19 this year, Modi said some of those leaders present on the dias on that day, are now demanding a separate Prime Minister in the Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked Banerjee to clarify whether she is also in favour of this.

–IANS

mgr/vd