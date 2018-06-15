Didn’t always share easy relationship with my father: Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life of ups and downs has inspired a Bollywood biopic “Sanju” that tells a father-son story, says he did not share an easy bond with his late father Sunil Dutt.

On Father’s Day on Sunday, Sanjay, now a dad of three, remembered his father.

“Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud,” Sanjay said in a statement to IANS.

It was in February 2016 that Sanjay walked out of jail completing his prison-term for illegal possession of arms. For the actor, his father was always a pillar of strength throughout his roller-coaster personal and professional life.

While Sanjay keeps sharing memories of his father on social media, it is this bond that finds focus in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”, which features Ranbir essay the title role and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.

Talking about his own children, Sanjay said: “Trishala, Iqra and Shahran are such good kids. I am so proud of them… I can’t wait to get back home and spend sometime with them.”

Sanjay is currently busy shooting for “Prassthanam”.

