Didn’t feel ignored while working with Akshay: Huma

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who shares screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in forthcoming courtroom drama film “Jolly LLB 2”, says she doesnt feel that her role will get ignored in front of Akshays stardom.

Asked whether she felt being ignored by Akshay’s presence, Huma said here on Tuesday: “I didn’t feel ignored at all.”

Akshay, who was also present at the venue, intervened and said: “How can I ignore actresses? Did I ignore my actress in ‘Airlift’. In ‘Housefull 3’, we had three heroines.”

“On the contrary, I made shots for her (Huma) in ‘Jolly LLB 2’. I made food for her and used to give her a massage,” he quipped.

Huma later said: “Actually he has made this film, so that all the boys run away from my life by proving that she is a dominating girl and forces her husband to do all the work.”

She said that she is not feeling any pressure of featuring alongside an A-list actor.

“But I didn’t face anything like this (getting ignored by Akshay’s part). I love a lot of his films, ‘Airlift’ being my favourite,” Huma said.

“Jolly LLB 2” is slated to release on Friday.

