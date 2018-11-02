Diego Luna to appear in ‘Star Wars’ series

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Diego Luna will star in a new “Star Wars” series, which will be a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Luna will reprise his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor, the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso steal the Death Star plans in the hit 2016 movie, reports variety.com.

“Going back to the ‘Star Wars’ universe is very special for me. I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply,” the 38-year-old said.The series will telecast on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The company has also tapped Jon Favreau to write and executive produce another “Star Wars” TV series titled “The Mandalorian”, which centres on a “lone gunfighter” and his adventures.

–IANS

sim/nv/sed