Diego on target as Flamengo keep pressure on leaders

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 24 (IANS) Former Atletico Madrid and Brazil international midfielder Diego struck his fourth goal of the Brazilian Serie A football season as Flamengo beat Vitoria 1-0.

Diego timed his run to perfection to slide in from close range after Lucas Paqueta headed down a Rene Rodrigues cross from the left at the Maracana Stadium on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite their victory, Flamengo remained third in the 20-team standings, two points adrift of leaders Sao Paulo and a point behind Internacional.

In Thursday’s only other match, Vasco da Gama held Atletico Mineiro to a goalless draw in Belo Horizonte.

The result saw Atletico drop to sixth in the standings while Vasco rose to 14th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

–IANS

ajb/ksk