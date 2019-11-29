Differences in Congress over Hyderabad encounter

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out in support of the Hyderabad police action in shooting dead the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor while senior leader P. Chidambaram demanded a thorough probe.

Singhvi tweeted: “Sometimes in spite of all the debates and #HumanRights logics, we shall understand the mood and sentiments of the people of the nation and stand with them. After all, democracy is all about ‘The People’.”

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted in support of the police, but he later deleted his tweet.

Former home minister P. Chidambaram said the encounter should be thoroughly inquired into to find out if it was a genuine encounter. He said: “I am not aware of the facts and what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible citizen, I can say it must be thoroughly inquired into, to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or was it anything else.”

In an early morning encounter Hyderabad police killed all the four accused about 400 meters away from a bridge under which the accused had dumped the victim’s body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after gang raping her.

The accused were taken to the spot by the Cyberabad police for reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigations.

The four accused killed in the encounter were lorry drivers Mohammed Arif (26), Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) and lorry cleaners Jollu Shiva (20) and Jollu Naveen (20). All hailed from Narayanpet district of Telangana.

