Differentiate between refugees and infiltrators, RSS on Rohingyas

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) Noting Swami Vivekananda termed India as shelter for all religions,a senior RSS leader on Sunday said that the country had admitted Jews, Parsis etc but given the larger number of Rohingyas trying to enter India made understanding the difference between refugee and infiltrators important.

Also terming all castes and communities an integral part of Hindu society, veteran RSS leader Suresh Chandra in his address at the Jagrat Hindu Sangam programme at Pokhran, said that if one part of the system gets weak, the entire society gets weaker.

A united Hindu society is the solution to all problems existing in India and RSS is working hard to accomplish this goal, he added.

“We should work for the progress and development of the nation,” he said, adding that had this principle been followed by all nations, there wouldn’t have been terror activities across the globe.

“As and when India is marching on development path, the anti-national forces are getting active and trying to weaken the nation and we need to work to preserve our trust on religion,” he added.

Pokhran, the site of India’s nuclear tests on Sunday, saw thousands of RSS workers marching as a show of strength.

The ‘Jagrat Hindu Mahasangam’ was organised on the first day of the Hindu New Year with Maj. Gen G.D. Bakshi (retd.) the chief guest, while Parshugiriji Maharaja from June Akhada, Haridwar chaired the programme.

