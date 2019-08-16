Digital consulting firm Synechron expands India presence

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) Global financial services consulting provider Synechron on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art office at Bhartiya City IT Park here which will accommodate over 2,000 employees.

Synechron which moved to a new office space in Mumbai last month will also inaugurate its seventh facility in the country, at the World Trade Centre in Kharadi, Pune in the coming week, the company said in a statement.

The Kharadi location will be Synechron’s second in Pune and will seat 170 employees. The company now has offices in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai.

“India continues to be a crucial part of the Synechron growth story and I am sure that through this new contemporary facility, we will continue to be on the forefront of accelerating digital and empowering our clients to stay ahead of the digital transformation curve,” said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron.

The differentiator of the new facility at Bhartiya City IT Park is a co-working space that co-exists with Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs) and Offshore Development Centers (ODCs) that require high levels of compliances, security and customization.

The new facility in Bemgaluru also marks the opening of its 13th FinLab globally. Synechron currently has three India FinLabs located in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Based in New York, the company has 18 offices around the globe, with over 8,000 employees producing over $500million in annual revenue.

–IANS

na/