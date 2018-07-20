Digital platforms allow liberty for actors too: Amruta Khanvilkar

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The web series world has not just opened up creative opportunities for writers and filmmakers, but actors too, says Amruta Khanvilkar, who believes it has “fewer barriers” than other mediums of entertainment.

“The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to

other mediums. There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties,” Amruta told IANS via email.

The “Raazi” actress features in Hungama Play’s “Damaged”.

She finds the digital platforms “easy for the audience to enjoy with content on-the-go”.

“There’s no restriction in terms of where to watch, how to watch and when to watch. They can just plug-in their headphones and catch up on their favorite shows or explore new shows,” she said.

On this big screen, she will next be seen in John Abraham-starrer “Satyameva Jayate”.

