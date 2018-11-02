Digital space has opened new world for actors: Rasika Dugal

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who will be seen in online series like “Mirzapur”, “Delhi Police” and in a web-film titled “Hamid”, says the digital space has opened up a new world for actors.

Talking about the digital space, Rasika told IANS: “It has opened up a whole new chapter in our (actors) lives and I am so grateful for it. The format of a web show (or) the series concept is very interesting from a writing point of view. It has given a lot of writers opportunities to explore characters and plots.”

She adds that “the web welcomes content which is path breaking and really pushing boundaries”.

“The kind of scripts I have read for web shows have been outstanding. I have had the opportunity to act in two — ‘Mirzapur’, which is a kind of role I have not done before and I am excited about that. It is totally different from ‘Manto’. So, from ‘Manto’ to ‘Mirzapur’ is one full transformation,” she added.

The 33-year-old actress is looking forward for the series “Delhi Police”, where she will be seen playing a police officer.

“I have also done a web show called ‘Delhi Police’. It is about the investigation around the Nirbhaya case. It is also very path-breaking and interesting. So, this space has opened a whole new world for us and I hope it remains as free as it is right now,” she added.

In “Hamid”, she will be seen playing a widow and a mother to a young boy. The film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

–IANS

dc/nv/sed