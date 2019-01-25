Digital technology making machine tools smarter: Siemens

Bengaluru, Jan 25 (IANS) If disruptive technologies have redefined software services and products, digital technology and manufacturing are making machine tools smarter with precision, said a Siemens official on Friday.

“Digital technology is making machine tools industry adopt Industry 4.0 and move into digital manufacturing from product design, engineering and execution to digital services,” said Siemens India head of motion control business Vijay Pratap Singh in a statement here.

The Indian arm of the German behemoth is showcasing its digital technology and machines at the 5-day Indian machine tool manufacturers’ expo (Imtex} at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on the city’s outskirts.

“As digitalisation is vital to IndiaAfor becoming a key player in the global machine tools industry, we are giving hands-on experience to tool makers and end-users with our digital products, said Singh on the occasion.

Asserting that digitalization would unlock potential of Indian machine tool makers and improve their customers’ productivity, Singh said the company’s digital machines would reduce their engineering output and time-to-market to consolidate their competitve hold in the global market place.

“Digitalization will transform and advance the machine tool industry, which is an integral part of India’s manufacturing sector. Adoption of digital technologies will meet end-user needs like increased volume of production, cost reduction and lead-time reduction,” added Singh.

Siemens’ digitalisation portfolio for machine builders ranges from machine design to engineering through commissioning and service.

For the machine users the range of digitalisation solutions includes value chain from production design and planning to execution and services.

Besides CAD/CAM CNC (computer numerical control) machines as the digital production chain and resources optimisation solution, Siemens is displaying MindSphere, a cloud-based open IoT (Internet of Things) operating system and Sinumerick controllers and solutions among other products.

Siemens Ltd, in which Siemens AG holds 75 per cent equity stake, is the flagship listed firm in India, with Rs 12,293 crore revenue and 9,452 employees.

–IANS

