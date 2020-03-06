Digvijaya Singh files nomination for RS polls

Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) With a question mark hanging over the survival of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday filed his nomination papers as ruling party’s nominee for the Rajya Sabha elections slated for March 26.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya are falling vacant next month.

The senior Congress leader arrived at the Assembly Secretariat around 12.30 pm and submitted his papers to the Returning Officer.

After filing his nomination, Singh thanked Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for reposing faith in him and renominating him for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.

Singh filed his nomination a day after Gwalior’s erstwhile royal and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP after quitting the Congress.

The BJP announced Scindia’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha polls from the state on Wednesday.

The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh unfolded over an alleged power tussle between Scindia and Singh for the Rajya Sabha nomination.

The Congress and BJP are sure to win one seat each, whereas a keen contest is likely for the third one.

