Dilbagh Singh is J&K DGP

Srinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) IPS officer Dilbagh Singh was on Thursday given additional charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir in place of S.P. Vaid.

An official order late Thursday evening said Dilbagh Singh, an IPS officer of the 1987 batch, would be the DGP apart from holding the post of DG (Prisons).

Vaid’s services have been placed at the disposal of the General Administration Department for posting as the state Transport Commissioner.

