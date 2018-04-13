Dilip Chenoy new Secretary General of Ficci

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday said it has appointed Dilip Chenoy as its new Secretary General.

The industry body said Chenoy succeeds Sanjaya Baru, the current Secretary General, who has decided to step down.

“Dilip had joined Ficci earlier as Director General and worked with Dr. Baru over the past few months”, said Rashesh Shah, President, Ficci.

Shah added that Baru had made a significant contribution to Ficci and the organisation had benefited from his leadership.

–IANS

