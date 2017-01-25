Dimitrov advances to Australian Open semis

Melbourne, Jan 25 (IANS) Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday eased past Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 13 minutes to march into the semi-finals of the Australian Open here.

Dimitrov, unbeaten in 2017, recently won the fifth title of his career after defeating Japanese Kei Nishikori at the Brisbane International.

Wednesday’s result means he has reached his second ever Grand Slam semi-final, after Wimbledon three years ago.

The 15th seed, the first Bulgarian to make the semi-finals of a Slam on more than one occasion, will face the winner of the match between Canadian Milos Raonic and Spanish Rafael Nadal, reports Efe.

“I’ve set some high goals for myself this year, and I want to keep getting better and better,” Dimitrov said.

