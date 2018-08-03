Ding fails to reach last 16 of 2018 Snooker World Open

Nanchang, Aug 8 (IANS) Home favourite Ding Junhui lost to Robert Milkins 5-4, failing to make it to the last 16 of the 2018 Snooker World Open in Yunshan County, Jiangxi Province on Wednesday.

“I felt very tired and I did not play well tonight. Maybe I need to work out,” said Ding.

However, Xiao Guodong of China beat Jak Jones 5-0 with runs of 97, 50, 88, 77 and 57 to make the last 16, reports Xinhua news agency. Marco Fu defeated Andrew Higginson 5-4 while Yan Bingtao lost to Matthew Selt 5-3.

Mark Williams enjoyed a comfortable 5-2 win over Ben Woollaston.

World number one Mark Selby also had a 5-2 victory, beating Jamie Jones with a top break of 75.

