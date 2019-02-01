Dinkar Gupta named DGP of Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta was appointed the new Director General of Police of Punjab on Thursday.

A 1987 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Gupta succeeds Suresh Arora, who had been on an extension after superannuation on September 30 last year. His appointment was cleared by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Gupta is the senior most of the three officers, all of the same batch, to be empanelled for appointment to the top post by the Union Public Service Commission this week.

