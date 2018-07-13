Dino Morea, Nikhil Chinapa invest in photo-sharing app

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea and video jockey Nikhil Chinapa have invested in Vebbler, a homegrown Bengaluru-based photo-sharing app.

Founded by 28-year old Sahil Bhagat and engineered by a young team mostly in their early 20s, the app provides a way for people to create shared albums with their friends and sync photos with one another instantly at parties, holidays, weddings and other occasions in real-time.

Dino said he had an idea for a similar app a few years ago, but his busy schedule and the slow developing process kept him away.

“Instead of re-inventing the wheel, I thought of collaborating with Sahil and decided to invest in Vebbler,” he said in a statement.

Nikhil believes the way people communicate with each other and share experiences these days, are primarily through sharing photos.

“Going forward, I see phenomenal growth in photo-sharing apps. Vebbler addresses this very clear gap in the market, which is the pain point for several people including me who go out for social gatherings. It is so difficult to gather all the images of the event from the entire group of friends that no one even tries.”

–IANS

rb/bg