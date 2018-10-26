Dipika Damerla is first non-Caucasian councillor on Mississauga city council

Newly minted councillor for Ward 7, Dipika Damerla has made history of sorts by becoming the first non-Caucasian councillor to grace Mississauga’s city council.

This feat was possible only because veteran councillor Nando Iannicca decided to retire after 30 years.

Dipika Damerla won followed by Andrew Gassmann, the long-time president of the Cooksville Munden Park Homeowners Association.

Dipika Damerla who was former Mississauga East-Cooksville MPP is no stranger to the ward having lived and served as a Liberal MPP since first being elected in 2011 and was also Minister of Seniors Affairs in Kathleen Wynne’s government. After losing the provincial elections, her time in the political wilderness was by most standards rather brief and she is well-positioned to make a real difference at the municipal level.

As MPP Damerla has worked closely with most of the players at the municipal level in Mississauga and is well-versed with the issues that concern the ward.

There is plenty going on in Ward 7 with new plans for growth and the transit corridor which will soon change the face of the area.

In the months to come, we will hear more about her plans and vision for the riding where change is needed and will come one way or the other. -CINEWS