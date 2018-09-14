Diplo to perform in India

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Music festival Life In Color (LIC), which is held in countries like China, the US and UK, will debut in India on November 18, and American DJ-record producer Diplo will be a part of it.

The festival will also see artistes like 4B, Divine and Ritviz performing at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Excited to make their foray into India, Eric Fuller, founder, Life In Color, said in a statement: “Our team is incredibly excited about coming to India for the first time. The truth is we didn’t choose India, India chose us.

“Our vision for LIC in India would be that we have a flagship festival or large event with a multi-city tour that takes place throughout the year. Ultimately, it’s about bringing the LIC experience to as many fans as possible and connecting our fans around the world with a similar experience.”

The fest is in association with Pheonix Live.

Manas Tripathy, Alliance and Artist Head, Phoenix Live, said: “We have always believed in giving back something valuable to the community, hence we would host an exclusive contest to bring out the best talent in India and represent them on a global level.”

–IANS

sim/nn/ahm/