Disappointed by Pakistan bowling again: Akhtar

London, May 18 (IANS) Former Pakistan tearaway quick Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment with the team’s botched effort to defend 340 against England in the fourth ODI, saying he was not impressed with the bowling.

“Another failed attempt to defend a 300+ total by Pakistan and the series loss. Disappointed by the bowling again,” Akhtar tweeted after the game.

Pakistan put up 340/7 riding Babaz Azam’s 115 and half century by Mohammad Hafeez. However, their bowlers failed to defend the total even after reducing England to 216/5 at one stage, when Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali were dismissed in quick succession, a collapse of 4 for 15.

It was Ben Stokes who then scored an unbeaten 71 off 64 balls to guide England home as Pakistan bowlers suddenly lost the plot.

In the third rubber too, Pakistan had failed to defend 359.

England have an insurmountable 3-0 series lead. The final ODI takes place in Leeds on Sunday.

–IANS

dm/rkm/in