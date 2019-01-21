Disappointed that collegium resolution was not put in public domain: Justice Lokur

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Expressing his disappointment over the Supreme Court Collegium’s December 12 resolution of elevating Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court not being put in public domain, former apex court judge Madan Lokur on Wednesday advocated “tweaking” the Collegium system.

“It does disappoint me that the resolution passed on December 12, 2018 wasn’t put up in public domain. But why it wasn’t put up, I dont know,” said Justice Lokur at an interactive session here.

As opposed to the December 12 collegium decision of which Justice Lokur was a part, the collegium on January 10 recommended elevating Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the Supreme Court, superseding as many as 32 other judges, triggering a controversy.

Asked what made the collegium change its decision, Justice Lokur said he was not privy to the “additional material” which led to the change in the collegium decision of December.

Although the collegium system under the present circumstances was essential, Justice Lokur said there was a need to tweak the system and bring in improvements.

