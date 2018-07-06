Disaster management training kills Coimbatore student

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) A 19-year-old student was killed during a disaster management training session at a college in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, police said on Friday.

In a video that has gone viral, the victim, N. Logeshwari, is seen seated on the sunshade just below the second floor of the college building with a trainer standing next to her asking her to jump on Thursday evening.

A group of students were on the ground holding a net.

In the video, the trainer can be seen pushing a reluctant Logeshwari. As she jumped, her head hit a sunshade and she suffered serious injuries, the police said.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police have arrested the trainer identified as Arumugham.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death and ordered the police to take severe action against the organisers.

Palaniswami announced a compensation of Rs 500,000 to Logeshwari’s family.

–IANS

vj/ksk/mr