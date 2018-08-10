Discus thrower Perkovic makes history with 5th European title

Berlin, Aug 12 (IANS) Croatian discus thrower Sandra Perkovic, double Olympic and world champion, made history by securing her fifth European title with a 67.62-metre throw. No other athlete has won five titles in the history of the European Athletics Championships.

Perkovic won the competitions that took place in Barcelona, Helsinki, Zurich and Amsterdam, and nobody was close to beating her on Saturday in the Olympiastadion in the German capital.

Perkovic’s nearest competitor was Nadine Muller, from Germany, who won silver with a 63-metre throw, while Muller’s fellow countrywoman Shanice Kraft won bronze throwing 62.46 metres.

–IANS

pur/sed