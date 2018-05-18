Discussed government formation with Rahul, Sonia: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday that modalities of government formation had been decided with the Congress during his meeting with its President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Talking to reporters after his meeting with the Gandhis here, he said Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K.C. Venugopal was travelling with him to the state “to discuss all matters and finalise everything” before his swearing-in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

“Local leaders and he (Venugopal) will sit together tomorrow to finalise things on the matter of appointment of Deputy Chief Minister,” the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader said, amid demands from the Congress for two deputy Chief Ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.

He said he had come to meet the Congress President and his mother to show his respect and regards to the Gandhi family.

“I requested them to attend the oath taking ceremony. Both agreed,” he said.

JD-S General Secretary Danish Ali, who accompanied Kumaraswamy on his day-long trip to Delhi, said the alliance between the two parties was a long-term decision.

“We (JD-S) have decided to go together with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019,” eh said.

–IANS

