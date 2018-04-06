Disha Patani copycats Deepika Padukone

Bollywood industry’s glamorous queen Disha Patani, whose last release Baaghi 2 has turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office, is on a high. Currently she will begin work on her epic war saga Sanghamitra, which has been mounted on a huge canvas.

Meanwhile Disha gushed about Deepika Padukone. She feels Deepika is like a role model and Deepika is a fantastic actress and has got an amazing personality. She admires her beauty and her positive attitude which is a motivating factor for Disha Patani.

Moreover the young actress was serious about what she said was quite literally. As per report a source close to her said “Disha is very focused on developing her own brand value and steadily takes all steps to capture hearts of many”.

Further she wants everyone who is in Deepika’s team to work with her. Accordingly Disha has already got her hairstylist on board and has asked the management team to get others from DP’s team to work with her. Stay refreshed for more updates about the starlets soon.