Disha Patani greeted Jackie Chan on his Birthday

Bollywood’s Baaghi 2 starlet Disha Patani has wished her “Kung Fu Yoga” co-star and martial art legend Jackie Chan on his 64th birthday on Saturday and said she is lucky to get a chance to work with him. She greeted to the living legend, and she is so happy, lucky and grateful that she had got a chance to work with him.

‘Kung Fu Yoga’ was directed by Stanley Tong, “Kung Fu Yoga”, a Sino-Indian project, is a part of the three film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India.

Meanwhile the film’s cast includes Chinese actors Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, and Miya Muqi, and Indian actors Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. Currently Disha is riding high on the success of her latest release “Baaghi 2”, which features Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Recently she was excited to be compared herself to Deepika Padukone for her continued efforts. Disha is listening to many scripts for her next and she is searching for a script to capture hearts of her fans all over. Keep watching for more updates.