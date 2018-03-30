Disha Patani loves to dress up traditionally

Bollywood’s dream girl for youngsters Disha Patani said she enjoys playing dress up for traditional Indian weddings and she personally pays a lot of attention to make-up, accessories and hair color during such occasions. Usually Indian women loves to attend ceremonies but these days we also have different wedding themes from grand traditional heritage set up to seaside affairs.

Moreover when it comes to creating a look, Disha pays a lot of attention to her make-up, accessories and hair color. As per report the actress feels it is imperative to choose the right hair color that matches your skin tone, features and most importantly, personality. It all depends on how a woman chooses her accessories and dresses up her beautifully.

Disha added that “Dashing hair color can even transform a modest look, and can make you look fashionable that’s the power of good hair color and style”.

Moreover Disha’s whose favorite hair color shades are new Garnier Color Natural’s Caramel Brown and Wine Burgundy, which she says suit bright-hued Indian outfits as well as with pastel gowns. Be proud to be women to show her more beautiful and gorgeous.