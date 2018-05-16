Disha Patani to feature in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer “Bharat” that is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

The film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar made the announcement on Thursday on Twitter. He shared a photograph of Disha, welcoming her on board.

“Welcome Dish Patani to the journey of ‘Bharat’. Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra,” Zafar captioned the image.

This will be Zafar’s third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked in blockbusters “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

Priyanka will be teaming up with Salman on the big screen after a gap of 11 years, after their last appearance in “God Tussi Great Ho” in 2008.

“Bharat” is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

–IANS

dc/ks/in