Disinvestment receipts exceed Rs 1 lakh cr: Jaitley

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the disinvestment receipts for FY18 had more than doubled the FY17 figure to cross Rs 1 lakh crore.

“Disinvestment receipts for FY 2017-18 exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, which is higher than the figure of last year at Rs 46,250 crore,” he said in a tweet.

“Government’s comprehensive approach to investment management leading to seven IPOs (Initial Public Offerings), strategic mergers and acquisitions, investor friendly Bharat 22 ETF (Exchange Traded Funds), minority stake sale etc is a testimony of transparent, effective, and accountable governance under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

–IANS

vv/vd