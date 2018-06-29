Dismissed Punjab Police officer arrested

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Dhillon following registration of a rape case against him.

Produced in a court in Mohali town, adjoining Chandigarh, he was sent to four days police remand.

Dhillon and head constable, Inderjit Singh, were on Monday dismissed from service over serious allegations of pushing women into drugs.

The dismissal orders of Dhillon, who was posted as DSP Ferozepur, were issued by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Dhillon was placed under suspension on June 28 following charges of pushing a Ludhiana woman into drug abuse.

He was booked by police on charges of rape and various sections of the NDPS Act.

