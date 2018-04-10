Disney & Me stores foray in India

Noida, April 11 (IANS) Disney & Me stores, catering to lovers of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise, have opened up in India courtesy DLF Brands.

DLF Brands announced the opening of two Disney & Me stores — one each in Noida and Gurugram — through a licensing arrangement with Disney Consumer Products in India. The stores are located in Mall of India in Noida and Ambience Mall in Gurugram, read a statement.

Each store will feature six uniquely designed, dedicated zones bringing to life the distinctive worlds of the popular franchises — Disney’s Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, “Frozen”, Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man and Star Wars.

The stores will carry exclusive fashion lines and a global range of toys and novelty items for kids between 3-12 years.

“We are excited to open Disney & Me licensed stores in the country. We have curated the best of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise to provide something for every kid. Our aim is to offer parents an ultimate retail destination to find compelling products for their young ones,” said Timmy Sarna, Managing Director, DLF Brands.

This introduction will also play a critical role in how children and families experience stories and characters of Disney at retail, said Abhishek Maheshwari, Country Head, Disney India.

–IANS

rb/mr