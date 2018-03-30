Display screens to indicate pollution levels in Shimla, HP towns

Shimla, April 3 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated 12 electronic display screens that will indicate, among other things, the air pollution levels in state capital Shimla and Manali and other cities and towns of the hill state.

Such screens have also been put up by the state Pollution Control Board in Dharamsala, Baddi, Damtal, Kala Amb, Parwanoo, Paonta Sahib, Sundernagar and Una.

The screens will display details of PM10 (particulate matter 10 micrometers or less in diameter), nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide in the air in the respective areas.

These will also provide details on water and noise pollution, civil and biomedical waste management, water management and the local temperature.

