Dissolve SC’s monitoring panel on sealing: BJP MP

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Raising the issue of the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday demanded that the Supreme Court-constituted Monitoring Committee be “dissolved for alleged violation of earlier court decisions”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from New Delhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

“The Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court has been found violating the decisions announced by several courts, including the High Court, in the past. Most of the sealing at the committee’s behest is being done without the application of mind,” she alleged.

The BJP leader said that a Parliamentary Committee needs to look into the sealing drive.

Lekhi said that there is widespread resentment among the people as their right to natural justice is being denied.

The BJP leader, who is also the party’s national spokesperson, said: “In many sealing cases, it has been seen that those complying with the rules and regulations have been victimised. Be it at Pilanji village, Amar Colony Double Storey, Marble Market, or bank lockers in basements.”

The BJP’s northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari voiced his support on the issue.

–IANS

