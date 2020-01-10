Disturbed over allegations of violence on students: Nishank

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said he got disturbed after he got to know that some students have been alleged of spreading violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

Minister said: “I am disturbed after hearing that the initial investigations of the Delhi police have found out that some students were involved in the violence in the JNU. This is really unfortunate. Violence and lawlessness won’t be tolerated in the universities.”

“We are committed to provide peaceful educational environment in the educational institutions. We won’t let them become the centre of violence and politics. I have been informed that thousands of students have got themselves registered in the JNU,” said Nishank.

The minister also appealed the students to continue with their studies during the winter session of the university. “I would like to appeal the students who have been stopped from getting registered and other students that they should get them registered immediately and continue with the educational activities along with maintaining gracefull environment in the university,” added Nishank.

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DCP Crime Joy Tirkey, probing the JNU violence, have identified 10 students including JNU Students Union chief Aishe Ghosh.

–IANS

hindi-rt