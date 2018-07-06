Disturbing to see VCs getting arrested for graft: TN Governor

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday said he was disturbed seeing sitting and former Vice Chancellors being raided and arrested for graft.

Inaugurating a one-day conference on Startup Policy and Skill Development for employment – An initiative by State Universities at the Anna University here, he said: “I am sure that all of you in the auditorium were as disturbed as I was when we found sitting Vice Chancellors and former Vice Chancellors being raided and arrested for serious acts of graft and impropriety.”

“It is clearly a case of the fence swallowing up the crop that it is meant to protect. If the higher echelons of university and college managements do not practice proper moral values, how can there be an expectation about the inculcation of the right values in the youth of the state,” he lamented.

Stressing Vice Chancellors and Professors, by their conduct, should serve as beacon lights to guide the younger generation on the right path, Purohit said universities and colleges are the seats of higher learning at which it is important to scrupulously practice the virtues of transparency, efficiency and honesty.

“We at Raj Bhavan have set an example in this direction in the matter of selection of Vice Chancellors. The Vice Chancellors in turn should follow this method of being totally honest and transparent when it comes to the selection of the University faculty,” he said.

