Divorcee raped on pretext of marriage in Delhi

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police has arrested a man who sexually assaulted a divorcee after luring her with the false promise of marriage, said an officer on Friday.

The incident was reported from Netaji Subhash Place in the national capital where a seven-month pregnant victim filed a complaint with the police on Wednesday.

“The woman, 27, and a mother of two, in her complaint alleged that she was first time raped by the accused in June 2018. He raped her on the pretext of marrying her. But when he refused to fulfil his promise, the victim registered a complaint, following which he was arrested,” a senior police officer said.

“During the court hearing, the accused had apologised to the victim, and with mutual consent they had agreed to tie the knot. Following this, the court had granted him bail,” he said.

“After he came out on bail last year, the accused used to stay with woman and developed physical relation with her again promising to marry her. This time the victim got pregnant. When she would ask the accused to marry her, he would assault her and force for abortion,” he added.

The accused is at large and a hunt is on to nab him, the officer said.

–IANS

sp/nir