DJ Khaled to launch furniture line

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Music producer DJ Khaled is set to launch his new luxury furniture line based on items lying around his Miami, Florida mansion.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker partnered with bosses at Goldition to realise his furnishing visions, and now he is unveiling the first wave of items, dubbed “We the Best Home”. He has said the furniture is inspired by chairs and tables he has bought from around the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“My home is my castle, and it’s a sacred place. I wanted to create something that highlighted how important our homes are to our lives. It’s where we spend time with family. It’s where we make memories. It’s where we raise our children,” Khaled said in a statement to Billboard.

“This line is an extension of me. I am involved in every aspect of the creative design process, choosing colours, fabrics, styles. So I give my fans a piece of Khaled in every item.”

Khaled, who shares his Miami estate with his partner Nicole Tuck and their young son Asahd, infused his designs with the most fabulous materials, showing off a white and black leather couch and a red throne chair flanked by lions heads.

“They’re all my favorite, but every castle has a King and Queen. So, the throne chair is a must-have for every King in his castle. And the vanity is a major key for the Queen of the castle, so she can make sure she (is) always looking like a queen.”

–IANS

