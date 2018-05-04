DJ kills young man over music in Delhi bar

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A youth who went to party with friends at a night club here was killed and his female friend injured by a Disc Jockey after a quarrel over playing of songs, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around midnight when Vijaydeep was celebrating with nine friends at the ‘Raftar’ Bar in Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi.

“While dancing, Vijaydeep asked the DJ, Deepak, to play a song he liked. Deepak refused and Vijaydeep got into a scuffle with him,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

During the fight, Deepak’s laptop fell down. In a fit of rage, the DJ killed Vijaydeep and also smashed a beer bottle on his girl friend’s head when she came to his rescue. She was admitted to a hospital.

A resident of Tilak Nagar, the deceased and his friends were partying at the third floor of the bar. The DJ was playing on the fourth floor. Deepak was arrested from Sant Nagar in Burari, the officer added.

–IANS

