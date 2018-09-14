DJ SHAAN unveils ‘Say yes’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) DJ SHAAN released a single titled “Say yes” on Friday. The song features Celina Sharma, a 16-year singer-songwriter from Australia.

The track combines the classic harmonious sounds that SHAAN is known for, along with a raw melodic touch by Celina.

“As soon as I heard Celina, this song simply had to happen. I was astonished by the maturity in her voice. For someone so young, she has definitely put a lot of hard work in her singing career already which drove me towards making this song with her,” SHAAN said in a statement.

“I want to promote young talent through the platform given to me by my audience. This song is just a start on the long road ahead.”

Celina has made her debut as an artiste with this single.

“I am so excited about this song. We recorded it when I was 15 and to have the opportunity to work with SHAAN and for him to believe in me is amazing; can’t thank him enough for the opportunity. The whole process from recording to shooting the video in Mumbai was so enjoyable and one I won’t forget,” she said.

Talking about the song, SHAAN said: “‘Say yes’ is super catchy, and every time I hear it I cannot help but sing it.”

–IANS

nn/rb/sed